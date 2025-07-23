Councillor Robert Lee at a June meeting. Photo / Laura Smith
Rotorua Lakes Council has thrashed out two proposals that will shape the city’s future approach to water and treated wastewater services.
But it was not straightforward in the meeting on Wednesday, with councillor Robert Lee’s suggestion to dump treated wastewater into a stream rebuked by fellow councillors, and debatesover mana whenua and te ao Māori principles.
Rotorua’s current wastewater system uses spray irrigation in the Whakarewarewa Forest under a temporary agreement until 2026.
The council was voting on whether to establish a Recovered Water Working Group to assess alternatives and recommend a new permanent discharge method by early 2027.
Councillor Don Paterson then suggested the people of Ngapuna would be “lighting torches and coming with pitchforks” should that be the plan.
Councillor Conan O’Brien insisted a complete consensus on the issue was unlikely, before Mayor Tania Tapsell emphasised a need to go “above and beyond” to ensure all wastewater decision-making was made in the public eye.
Councillor Lani Kereopa also expressed her concerns about the plan putting costs ahead of mana whenua engagement. She and Lee both voted against the criteria and values.
Councillors were asked to vote on how to prioritise the outcomes the working group should focus on.
One option gave more weight to financial and practical concerns, assigning 35% each to total lifecycle cost and implementation risk, while giving just 10% each to relationships with mana whenua, community acceptance and environmental outcomes.
The alternative was to treat all five areas equally at 20% each.
Most councillors supported the first option with the heavier weighting on cost and risk. However, Kereopa, Paterson and Trevor Maxwell voted against it, raising concerns that mana whenua engagement was being undervalued. Lee abstained.
There was more heated debate as councillors confirmed the Water Services Delivery Plan.
Despite their concerns about changes being forced upon them by central government, Lee’s abstention was rebuked by Brown and O’Brien.
“For a mayoral candidate to sit on the fence is not great fella,” said Brown. “Abstain? Come on. You’ve got all the information make a decision.”
“I won’t be abstaining despite my concerns,” said O’Brien. “Because I am here to make decisions. I believe that is why people put me here. Not just to blab, continue on and sit on the fence and not make a decision or follow principles.”
Lee suggested abstaining was one of three voting options, along with yes and no.
Tapsell and Lee previously confirmed to Local Democracy Reporting they would run for mayor in the October election.
