Mihaka said people could put unwrapped gifts under the tree for recipients of any age, from babies to seniors.

Kmart Rotorua's wishing tree for the Salvation Army and Rotorua Daily Post annual Christmas Appeal.

When people purchased something from Kmart, they could also donate $2 to go towards the Salvation Army, she said.

Mihaka said it was important for the business to support the foodbank so “no one’s hungry”.

“Everyone deserves warm kai...”

The Salvation Army would pick up the gifts from Kmart regularly. The last pick-up is on Christmas Eve.

Helping those who cannot afford Christmas gifts

A Kmart press release said the annual Kmart wishing tree appeal was in its 31st year and the need for it “has never been greater” in New Zealand.

“After more than three decades, the Kmart wishing tree appeal has become New Zealand’s largest and longest-running gift collection drive, seeking to assist those who are unable to afford gifts at Christmas and beyond.”

Kmart pledged a donation of $100,000 to kick-start the appeal efforts in New Zealand.

Kmart and Target chief financial officer Joel Denney said the immense support and collaboration between Kmart’s thousands of team members and their local Salvation Army representatives around New Zealand had become key to ensuring local families had the Christmas they deserved, despite their personal circumstances.

“This year, many families are in need for the first time, and those who were already vulnerable are even more so.

“Through the generosity of our customers, teams and partners we can make a lasting impact with this appeal and bring joy to more families this Christmas.”

The Kmart wishing tree appeal will run in stores from November 18 to December 24.

People can support the appeal by dropping off an unwrapped gift at any Kmart store, making a financial contribution online or in-store, or by purchasing Kmart wishing tree appeal Christmas products at Kmart, including the koha bear plush, matching family pyjamas, and wrapping paper.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.