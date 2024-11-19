Thousands of dollars worth of food and money has been donated to the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank in its first week of the 2024 Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.
The six-week appeal, supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, launched on November 9.
The annual event aims to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves, assisting the Salvation Army’s work through the Christmas period and into next year. The foodbank values items collected during the appeal at $2.50 each.
As of November 15, the foodbank had collected $5560 in donated food, money, and gifts. This breaks down to $1730 worth of food items, $110 worth of gifts, and $3720 in cash donations.