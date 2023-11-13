The annual appeal, in conjunction with The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, supports the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank. Corps officer Hana Seddon talks about the power of giving.

Rotorua’s Salvation Army foodbank changed Darnielle Hoods’ life, when she got a job there.

“I wanted to be part of a team that makes a difference,” Hoods told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“Here, every day I get to come in and be part of a team who do their best.”

Hoods shared her story as the Rotorua Daily Post, supported by The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, runs its annual Christmas Appeal to collect donations of food and money to help fill the foodbank’s shelves.

The appeal, launched on Saturday, will continue until December 23 to help the Salvation Army keep up its good work through the Christmas period and into 2024.

For Hoods, enjoying life has always been about helping people.

“I had been in church ministry for many years,” Hoods said.

“My husband and I used to be youth pastors here in Rotorua.”

But it wasn’t until Hoods moved back to Rotorua after some time in Hamilton that she discovered the Salvation Army Foodbank.

“We decided to move home and buy a house,” Hoods said.

“My in-laws were selling their home so we moved back home to live here.”

Preparing for the Salvation Army Christmas appeal is Darnielle Hoods. Photo / Andrew Warner

At the same time, Hoods’ youngest son turned 5.

“Once he went to school I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

On a break from ministry at the time, Hoods was certain about one thing: she wanted to make a difference.

“I said to my husband that I might look for a job. He laughed. He said, ‘We have five kids’. I said, ‘I know but I think I can make it work’.”

Then Hoods met Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon at church.

“I had heard about her from friends but being so busy I didn’t make the connection. I didn’t know that she had heard about me.”

A few weeks later, Hoods met Seddon for lunch and volunteered to be Seddon’s executive assistant.

“I could see what she was doing in the community plus I really loved that she was mana wahine Māori.”

Now the Salvation Army Rotorua’s new community ministries manager, Hoods said she has found the role she wanted.

“Ministry for me was one day a week. It was Sunday, it was running the service and we might have events here and there.

“This is every day. This is Monday to Friday. This is full-time.”

Hoods said while her work “can be chaotic at times” it is worthwhile.

“We can help out straightaway,” Hoods said.

“I love the direct contact. It’s instant. We actually give families kai knowing it’s nutritional food and tonight they’re going to go to sleep not hungry.

“Not everyone has that feeling.”

Hoods said many people who came to the foodbank for help had not eaten for two days.

“It’s hard,” Hoods said.

“I’m just getting my head around seeing the need and how we can meet that and how we can help people further than that.”

Hoods said her family have also become affected by her work.

“I bring my kids here,” Hoods said.

Hoods said her children’s experience of the foodbank has led to greater appreciation for their blessings.

“At home we know that it is a privilege to have food every day. It is a privilege to wake up in a home and be warm.

“My big ones, they see it and my babies they don’t quite get it yet but they come into the office and they know the foodbank is there. They know that families go without kai.”

Hoods said she tried to remind her children that privilege comes with responsibility.

“They are blessed and they know they have to do something about it,” Hoods said.

“My daughter comes in here and volunteers when they have half-days.”

Hoods said she was grateful that the Salvation Army had “appeared” in her life when it did.

“Now when I tell people where I work I always hear about how the Salvation Army helped them.

“I’ve just really enjoyed in playing a small part in helping to make a difference somewhere.”

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times.



