Rotorua children show promising digital futures at competitions

2020 Aquabots build day at Kaingaroa School. Photo / Supplied

Following local success at the AquaBots National Competition in Nelson last year, Rotorua students are looking forward to hosting the regional event here this weekend.

The 2020 Rotorua Regional Aquabots Competition is the largest region in the country with 60 teams participating across the two days - this Saturday and Sunday.

This year sees lots of first-time entries from teams as far away as Rotoiti, Rotoma and Hautapu.

Jessica Wilkes, Rotorua Museum digital technology educator, has played a key role initiating and co-ordinating Aquabots competition within the region.

"Alongside ongoing support from Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, the Ministry of Business and Innovation provided a Curious Minds grant to fund a large number of first-time teams in 2020 and it has been amazing to see the uptake across our region," she says.

AquaBots is an underwater robotics programme for school-aged children in New Zealand.

Teams are formed from Year 5 – 13 students and aims to inspire students and help discover the next generation of Kiwi scientists and engineers.



People are invited to attend the event at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre and watch teams complete several challenges, including completing the NZAquaBots Obstacle Course, a competition to retrieve the most balls and bottles, and a competition to deliver various items to an underwater shelf.

2020 Aquabots practice session at Rotorua Aquatic Centre. Photo / Supplied

Winning teams will be heading to the Aquabots National Competition in Wairarapa (November 28) and will receive funding from Hayes International, Trimble and Learning Architects which will provide financial support to teams who qualify.

Last year two of the four Rotorua teams that went to the national event successfully qualified to take part in the international Sea Perch Challenge at the University of Maryland, USA, in May 2020. Unfortunately, the competition was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Another competition that has displayed a high level of local digital and engineering skills is Evolocity.

2020 National Evolocity Competition. Team Tahi, Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers, hard at work on their go-kart. Photo / Supplied

Evolocity is where teams of students work together to design, build and then race an electric bike or go-kart.

Teams from Te Rangihakahaka, John Paul College, Mokoia Intermediate and the Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers Club worked with mentors from Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, Rotorua Motor Works, Real Cool and Hayes International to design and build go-karts.

Rotorua had teams in the 2020 National Evolocity Competition last month for the first time and they were among the youngest teams participating.



Events included a drag race (go as fast as possible in a determined space – measured with a police radar gun), economy run (drive as many laps as possible on a given amount of power) and gymkhana (manoeuvre around a track and transport a liquid filled container and deliver batons).

2020 National Evolocity Competition. Team Toru, Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers Club. Winners of Gymkhana event. Photo / Supplied

Team Toru from the Te Aka Mauri Young Engineers Club placed first in the economy run for karts.

Generous support from Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust has supplied funding to provide electric kits for all eligible Rotorua schools for 2021.

"We are looking forward to connecting with more mentors from our local engineering firms, mechanics and other interested volunteers to mentor teams next year", says Jessica.

Contact jessica.wilkes@rotorualc.nz to volunteer as a mentor or to sign up as a school or team for Aquabots or Evolocity in 2021.