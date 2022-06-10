The set-up to grow the cannabis indoors cost the offenders thousands. Photo / Supplied

He wanted to take the easy road to make money - with buying a headstone for his younger brother's grave being one of the things he needed money for.

Next thing, he was involved in a $4.2 million hydroponic cannabis growing operation in Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton that used bogus companies and stolen power to yield top-quality cannabis that was being sold in bulk amounts.

Now Tamehana Ruffell has been jailed for two years and eight months for being a "key worker" in the syndicate.

Ruffell was the final person who was convicted as part of Operation Morepork to be dealt his punishment. He appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Wednesday this week before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones for sentencing after pleading guilty to three charges of cultivating cannabis.

The cannabis growing operations in Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton were described as elaborate. Photo / Supplied

The syndicate involved five key players. Clayton Grant, Joseph Horoparapa, Gareth Tabener and Tony Herbert have been jailed for between four years and six months to five years each. A fifth man, Macarthur Atkin, died not long after being charged.

There were 18 others, including Ruffell, who were considered workers and they received sentences ranging from community work to shorter jail terms.

Among the workers was Ruffell's brother, Tamahou Wirihanga Ruffell, who was jailed for three years and two months.

Judge Hollister-Jones said Tamahana Ruffell became involved in 2019 when he was 32 - a year after what Judge Hollister-Jones described as the "very unfortunate death" of his younger brother.

The judge said Ruffell had some criminal history but none for drugs and was last before the court in 2010.

His lawyer, Desmond O'Connor, said Ruffell had several discounts available to him including personal factors mentioned in his cultural report, such as his father leaving his mother and five children when Ruffell was 5 and being bullied at school for not having money, a nice home and clothing like other children.

The cultural report also mentioned he had access to cannabis from age 11 and a car accident had left him with an ear injury impacting his hearing when he was 15.

Positives included he had provided great care for his family members, was remorseful for his actions and had good prospects for rehabilitation.

Judge Hollister-Jones said despite growing up in a poor family, early exposure to alcohol and drugs and developing a significant cannabis habit, Ruffell gained a level 3 forestry qualification and was respected as a hard-working man and good provider.

More than $4.2 million worth of cannabis was seized from Rotorua, Taupō and Hamilton commercial buildings linked to a major drug syndicate. Photo / Supplied

"Until the death of your younger brother you were going along reasonably well ... the issues you faced in your childhood weren't causing you to offend.

"After your brother's death you felt guilt for not being there and you wanted some cash to pay for his headstone."

Not long after, both brothers got the offer to work in the cannabis operation and they "took the offer of easy money".

"You now realise you shouldn't have taken the easy way out."

Judge Hollister-Jones made special mention of Ruffell's mother, a hard-working registered nurse who now found herself with two sons in jail.

"While you have had some difficulties in your background, they aren't the real reason for this offending. The real reason was your grief over [your brother's] death and desire for some money to help you deal with your grief."

The judge gave discounts of 22 months for all the mitigating factors and ordered an end sentence of two years and eight months' jail.