“I have survived. I can give others hope.

This is her second year volunteering for Daffodil Day collections in Rotorua, which are coming up next week.

The Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty says it is in urgent need of Daffodil Day volunteers in Rotorua, amid growing demand for cancer services.

Cancer found in bones

Simmonds, now 68, was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome 25 years ago and required six-monthly blood tests.

After a blood test in October 2021, her GP referred her to Waikato Hospital for a bone marrow biopsy.

Two days later, she was told she had a blood cancer called multiple myeloma - something she had never heard of.

Simmonds said an MRI scan showed the cancer was inside all of the bones in her torso, “but had not spread to my skull, yet”.

She also did not have the “common bone lesions” associated with multiple myeloma.

“The good news was we may have found it in time to get on top of it before it progressed to weakening my skeleton.”

Rotorua Daffodil Day volunteer Angela Simmonds (left) and Rotorua Daffodil Day coordinator Tracey Curry.

She was put in touch with the Cancer Society. A nurse came to their home with fliers, information sheets, frozen meals, and “a warm and caring smile”.

Simmonds had been prescribed a “shopping bag” full of medication “all at a time when I really was struggling to get my head around all these rapid changes in our lives”.

She felt “overloaded” until the nurse stepped in to help with her medication.

In December 2021, Simmonds had a stem cell harvest at Waikato Hospital and tandem stem cell transplants in February and April 2022.

Simonds said her Cancer Society nurse was her “first and best source of information”.

“The number of times she advised me how to navigate my way through the problems I encountered, I lost count.”

‘I can give others hope’

In October 2022, Gordon died “calmly and quietly” in the middle of the night at home, aged 66.

The pair were “school sweethearts” and had been together for 49 years.

Simmonds said the Cancer Society support meetings gave her a place to express her grief for her husband and the end of her working life. It helped her focus on her diagnosis.

Her dog, Max, became her best friend and “strength”.

Rotorua cancer survivor Angela Simmonds said her dog Max became her best friend after her husband died.

Simmonds has been in remission since February.

Being involved with the Rotorua Cancer Society gave her a purpose, she said.

“I have survived. I can give others hope.

“There are challenges ahead, but in the meantime, while I’m well, I can give back to the Cancer Society in a meaningful way, as a volunteer.”

She worked in the Rotorua office on Tuesdays, did banking, and “whatever needs to be done” on Fridays.

Help Daffodil Day ‘be a success’

Cancer Society head of philanthropy Dr Heather Connolly said the number of clients it actively supported had grown by 154% in the past year with demand for its services expected to grow.

Cancer affected one in three New Zealanders and modelling showed cancer rates would double by 2040.

The Cancer Society is not directly Government-funded and relied on community support.

“We are urging the public to get behind us by donating two hours of their time to help our Daffodil Day appeal be a success.”

Daffodil Day is the Cancer Society’s largest fundraiser. This year, it is on August 30, with collections also taking place on August 31.

Volunteers are needed to accept donations from the public.

“Our services are there for anyone, with any cancer. We know that times are tough for many but volunteering is an easy way to be a part of Daffodil Day.”

Volunteers can sign up on the Daffodil Day website.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.