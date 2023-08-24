Terrence and Vicky Burgoyne stayed at the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge earlier this year.

Terrence and Vicky Burgoyne stayed at the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge earlier this year.

When Terrence Burgoyne lost his voice, he required surgery to remove the cancer in his throat.

The 68-year-old needed three months of treatment at Waikato Hospital - nearly a four-hour drive from where he and his wife, Vicky Burgoyne, live in Maraenui, about 40 kilometres east of Ōpōtiki.

The pair, who have been married for 45 years, stayed at the Cancer Society’s Lions Lodge in Hamilton for the duration of Terrence’s treatment. The lodge provides accommodation, meals and transport services free to clients receiving cancer treatment at Waikato Hospital.

Vicky said their stay was “absolutely wonderful”.

“Being there with other patients, sharing our stories - the staff are wonderful,” the 63-year-old said.

Their comments come as figures show the number of guests staying at the lodge has more than doubled in the past five years as the Cancer Society calls for public support for Daffodil Day on August 25.

The charity says a “record” number of people have stayed at the lodge in the past three months, and it relies on public generosity through events such as Daffodil Day to keep providing the service.

Terrence and Vicky Burgoyne stayed at the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge earlier this year.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Vicky said Terrence had a laryngectomy at Waikato Hospital in May due to having cancer in his throat.

“They removed his vocal cord and changed how he can eat and swallow and live, really,” Vicky explained.

Vicky stayed at the lodge for three months while Terrence received treatment. She said the meals and shuttle service to the hospital were “amazing”, while the accommodation “couldn’t get any better”.

“The Cancer Society - if they weren’t there, many people would have nowhere to go.”

She said Terrence could not currently talk due to his surgery, but was hopeful his speech may return.

In a written response, Terrence paid tribute to the “wonderful caring Cancer Lodge team” who cared for both him and Vicky during their stay.

Tauranga woman Margaret, who only wanted to be known by her first name, said she was diagnosed with lymphoma in May. She is currently undergoing three rounds of chemotherapy at Waikato Hospital.

One round of chemotherapy for Margaret means spending one week at the hospital, going home for one week, and repeating that twice more.

The 74-year-old said the lodge had made a “huge difference” for her and her husband, Frank, as she knew he was “safe and looked-after”.

“He is my only support person at the moment at home, and there’s nothing else he can do to help me except do things for me.

“If we didn’t have the Cancer Society ... I don’t know how he would cope.”

Frank, who also only wanted to be known by his first name, said the Lions Lodge services were “marvelous”.

“It enables me to be with her and be more supportive. You virtually couldn’t go back and forward every day,” the 79-year-old said.

Frank said he would typically drive Margaret to Hamilton, stay a couple of nights at the lodge, return home for a couple of days, and then pick her up when she was discharged.

“I know from talking to the people there, particularly so the people from Gisborne, the Coromandel, Tauranga, Tokoroa; it just makes such a difference to them.”

Figures from the Cancer Society show in the 2018/2019 financial year, the lodge hosted 731 guests. In the 2022/2023 financial year, it hosted 1857 guests.

Cancer Society chief executive Helen Carter said the lodge made a “huge difference” to people needing treatment at Waikato Hospital.

“With tasty meals, a regular shuttle to and from the hospital, social activities and a caring environment, the lodge provides a much-needed sanctuary for those undergoing treatment away from home.

“However, we do not receive any direct Government funding and rely on public generosity through events like Daffodil Day to keep providing this essential service.”

Carter said many people with cancer across the Bay of Plenty needed treatment at Tauranga Hospital, but they did not have the equivalent accommodation option in the area. The goal was to provide a lodge near Tauranga Hospital.

The charity is appealing to the community for their support through donations, including buying daffodils from street collectors today.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.