Rotorua Treewalk director Bruce Thomasen says it is going to be a strong summer with international borders open again and the removal of Covid restrictions. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua tourism businesses have “staffed up” in anticipation of a busy summer free of Covid-19 restrictions and with open international borders.

One said it had more than doubled its staffing capacity while another said it was a “really nice feeling” to recruit and train staff, knowing the summer would go ahead without the risk of a lockdown.

But some were still struggling to find staff, with one hospitality business owner saying, “All I want for Christmas is staff”.

Rotorua Treewalk director Bruce Thomasen said he had “staffed up” in anticipation of a strong summer.

Forecasts from the accommodation sector and airlines were looking positive in terms of international demand for New Zealand and Rotorua, he said.

“Hopefully the international demand will more than make up for the possible softening of demand from domestic given the cost of living issues that we’re facing.”

He said one of the core advantages of Rotorua was that it was within driving distance of its core markets - Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

“And if money is tight, Rotorua is still a good destination. There’s some great things to do around lakes, forests... there’s a lot of good free family entertainment in Rotorua.

“I’m expecting a solid summer.”

Thomasen said it was positive that the country was not at risk of a Covid lockdown.

“To be confident that you’re able to [recruit] staff and train [them] now in anticipation of a strong summer knowing that we won’t be going into lockdown is a really nice feeling after three years.”

Rotorua Canopy Tours general manager Paul Button said he had increased his team from about 22 to 50.

“It’s cool having more staff, having a vibe, seeing your staff make bigger paychecks week to week.”

He was looking forward to the “normality” of operating this summer.

“I find things are still just as stressful but the stresses are positive - it’s around inventory and good strong demand.”

Button said bookings were strong and there was a good mix of domestic and international.

He encouraged Kiwis to book early to avoid disappointment. He also thanked them for their support during the past few years.

“We’re going to do what we can to employ local people and keep them happy and treat them well and we look forward to the domestics continuing to support us.”

Rotorua Accommodation Network chairman and Aura Accommodation owner Nick Fitzgerald. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Accommodation Network chairman and Aura Accommodation owner Nick Fitzgerald said more people were booking further in advance “with confidence”, which had not happened for the past two years.

“Everyone’s really excited that it appears it’s going to be a really strong summer and that it is going to have a sense of normality about it - that we are going to be busy and town’s going to be thriving and there’s going to be lots of people out and about enjoying themselves and holidaying in Rotorua.”

At Aura, Fitzgerald said he was seeing more international visitors than in previous summers. In October and November, there were “lots more internationals than we anticipated”.

Good Eastern Taphouse owner Andy Allan said: “All I want for Christmas is staff, staff and more staff.”

“Most of us have just been ravaged with either staff being poached or resignations or people that don’t want to work through summer.

“I know that we’re going to be busy. We are going to be flat tack. But it’s almost pointless because if we don’t have the staff to look after the customers you’re basically wasting your time.”

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said it was anticipating an extremely busy summer with many operators already experiencing a significant increase in the number of visitors compared to previous years.

“In addition to the high number of international tourists we are seeing, and the packed events schedule for the coming months, we expect that Rotorua will be much busier than it was pre-Covid.”

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said Rotorua remained a popular family destination for the summer holidays.

“Many of the hotels and accommodation providers are reporting strong forward bookings over the holiday period.”

However, some lacked suitable staff as they sought to re-establish after the pandemic, he said.

“For the summer it will be great to see some of the tourism and hospitality sector begin the long recovery from the massive losses suffered over the past two and a half years. Bring it on.”

Bachcare head of revenue Nick Peirce said its booking data showed Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa and Taupō were among the most popular destinations for New Year’s. Bookings for short-stay baches in Rotorua were up 95 per cent as international tourists turned to holiday home rentals in cities with limited accommodation.































