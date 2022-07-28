Rotorua businesses are preparing for the return of international visitors. Photo / NZME

Rotorua businesses are preparing for the return of international visitors. Photo / NZME

Rotorua businesses plagued by a staffing crisis are bracing themselves with excitement and apprehension as New Zealand's borders fully reopen for the first time in more than two years.

From 11.59pm on Sunday, all visa categories including tourist, visitor and student visas will reopen for applications for travellers from anywhere in the world.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said there was a lot of excitement about the border opening, particularly from the tourism and hospitality sector.

"We have been waiting for this for a long time, so let's make the most of it."

But Heard was aware of a significant staffing shortage, saying: "All the staff have just disappeared into the ether".

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard says the border opening is a long time coming. Photo / Andrew Warner

In May, Rotorua Ziplines opened and director Sam Sutton, who also owns Rotorua Rafting, said he was ramping up staff numbers across both businesses to meet demand.

Sutton believed the return of visitors would not be as soft as others anticipated. He planned to raise rafting team members to 19 by October, up from winter's seven, and zipline team members to 15.

Five zipline team members were at the opening.

"I think people are understating the return."

Rotorua Ziplines director Sam Sutton is hiring staff to meet expected demand. Photo / Andrew Warner

The staffing numbers would exceed what Sutton had before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, although finding skilled staff for the zipline venture was proving a challenge.

"I think that the hardest thing as an adventure activity operator is that there are enough when we are at capacity."

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said each business would have its own set of challenges and circumstances.

Staffing shortages, skilled and unskilled, were one of the main issues. But most businesses were "feeling really optimistic" and were keen to work with each other.

Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Prince's Gate and Black Swan Boutique Hotel were being renovated as part of the preparation for international visitors.

General manager Victor Hao said there was increased demand in bookings from September and he was excited despite the challenge of staff shortages.

Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois said staffing shortages were the "single biggest issue" facing the sector.

Feedback indicated businesses, on average, were short-staffed by 25 per cent, which was exacerbated by sickness.

Bidois said the arrival of more tourists meant businesses needed to be operating at 100 per cent "to help our sector recover".

"It is also critical to enabling our industry to deliver first-class dining experiences to our visitors."

But there was definite optimism and excitement, and businesses were "gearing up" for the return of visitors.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram said the border opening was a momentous occasion.

Bookings were mostly coming from Australia and the United States for now and having enough skilled workers was a key part of that successful recovery, she said.

To help meet the increased demand, businesses were working to make themselves more attractive workplaces with flexible hours, live-in accommodation, etc, she said.

Ingram said Covid-19 affected people's travel confidence. Rising fuel prices, affordability and worldwide economic downturn also came into play.

But pent-up demand for New Zealand travel was strong and Ingram was feeling hopeful, she said.

"Despite the workforce challenge, there is definitely an air of optimism and relief among our members."

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said it will be operating at 60 per cent of its international capacity and it will have been the busiest July in two years with the relaunch of 14 international routes.

"Getting aircraft out of storage, people back in, opening ports, and working with new travel requirements, there's a lot to consider, and the Air New Zealand team are doing their very best to make it happen as quickly as possible."

Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy said there had been "green shoots" of recovery over winter as the border partially opened.

He said the recovery of the sector would be gradual, but it had been keeping destination New Zealand's brand alive in core markets such as Australia, the United States, China and the United Kingdom.

The competitive nature of destination marketing globally was one of its challenges. "We have a tough job to do to capture the attention of potential visitors."

He said its global activity will focus on attracting high-quality visitors, which are defined by the way they contribute to the natural environment, culture, society and economy.

Online searches for international flights to New Zealand were up 39 per cent since the border announcement was made, he said.

In January, 58 per cent of Australians who would like to visit New Zealand wanted to come within six months of borders opening, he said.

"This number is even higher for our American target market, at 77 per cent."