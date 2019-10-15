Central Rotorua Boxing Club members impressed at the Boxing New Zealand National Championships in Hastings. Photo / Stephen Parker

Central North Island boxers, including several from Rotorua, have returned from the Boxing New Zealand National Championships draped in medals.

The Central North Island Boxing Association sent 28 boxers to the event, the second largest contingent behind Canterbury, and 19 of them returned with medals. The team also brought home a range of special awards.

READ MORE:

• Boxing: Sykes Boxing Gym's Rotorua boxers are racking up wins

• Premium - Rotorua boxers ready to rumble at national championships

• Boxing: Rotorua fighters among 19 preparing for Australian clash

Central Rotorua Boxing Club coach Rex Jenkins, who had several boxers from his club claiming medals, said it was an "excellent effort" by the whole team.

"It was the best effort ever for CNI. Our boxers did extremely well, I couldn't have wished for better."

The medal-winning Rotorua boxers were Kahu Rangiawha (gold in the Cadet Boys 46kg), his twin sister Naturelle Rangiawha (gold in the Cadet Girls 52kg), Maea Hay (gold in the Junior Girls 70kg), the twins' sister Stevie-Ray Rangiahwa (gold in the Cadet Girls 36kg), Leonie Rosin (gold in the Youth Girls 64kg), her sister Feline Rosin (gold in the Cadet Girls 44kg), Graeme Peni (silver in the Junior 70kg) and Wild Wiseman (silver in the Cadet Boys 44kg).

"Wild's final was a very controversial decision," Jenkins said.

"He fought a boy from Hastings and all he did was grab hold of Wise and wrestle him. In my opinion our bout out-pointed him but he didn't get the decision.

"Stevie-Ray was unopposed but she still did the work to get there. Leonie was the biggest surprise of the lot because she beat Hannah Walker from Tauranga who has won a few titles before.

It was the best effort ever for CNI. Our boxers did extremely well, I couldn't have wished for better.

"Leonie wasn't ring-fit because she'd only had three boxing fights but we took her and after the first round her legs were giving out on her. It was just the fact that she used good common sense to get her through. She smothered Hannah, stepped off and scored shots on her."

Maea Hay claimed a national title last year without stepping into the ring as she was unopposed in her division. This year she moved up a few weight classes to ensure she had some competition and still took the win.

"We pushed her up - normally she'd weigh in about 63kg. We went up to 66kg but there was nobody in the weight so we had to go all the way up to the 70kg. The girl she was against wanted out after the first round, Maea just punched too hard."

Jenkins said Naturelle was pushed to her limit in her first fight of the championship but bounced back well to claim a national title.

"The thing I liked about that first fight was Naturelle was in front the whole time but the other, smaller girl pushed her right to the bitter end. Naturelle actually won reasonably comfortably but she had to work for it. That made her record 23 fights with 23 wins."

Rex's son Dale Jenkins, a referee, also featured at prizegiving, being awarded the prestigious Brian O'Brian Trophy for Services to Boxing.

It is an award familiar to the family; Rex has won it twice, his wife has won it and two of his daughters have won it.

Central North Island medals at Boxing New Zealand National Championships

Gold:

Cadet Boys 36kg - Nehani Lelo

Cadet Girls 36kg - Stevie-Ray Rangiawha

Cadet Girls 44kg - Feline Rosin

Cadet Boys 46kg - Kahu Rangiawha

Cadet Girls 52kg - Naturelle Rangiawha

Cadet Boys 57kg - Tyron Owen

Cadet Boys 63kg - Maikara Tahere

Cadet Girls 70kg - Unique Kahukoti

Junior Girls 70kg - Maea Hay

Youth Boys 52kg - Tui Te Wiki

Youth Girls 64kg - Leonie Rosin

Youth Boys 64kg - Xavier Mataata Ikinofo

Silver:

Cadet Boys 42kg - Connor Campbell

Cadet Boys 44kg - Wild Wiseman

Cadet Girls 52kg - Nikah Perez

Junior Boys 60kg - Zephaniha Vaotu'a

Junior Boys 70kg - Graeme Peni

Elite Men 91kg - Jayden Ball

Special Trophies:

George P O'Leary Cup, Association Points Prize - Central North Island

Otematata Trophy, Junior Best Loser - Graeme Peni

Tommy Harris Memorial Cup, Youth Best Loser - Tyson Peterson

Harris Memorial Cup, Youth Most Scientific - Xavier Mataata Ikinofo

RJ Dunn Commemorative Trophy, Trainer of Most Scientific - Trevor Wright

Brian O'Brian Memorial Trophy for Services to Boxing - Dale Jenkins (referee)