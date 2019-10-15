Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Rotorua boxers clean up at Boxing New Zealand National Championships

David Beck
By
4 mins to read
Central Rotorua Boxing Club members impressed at the Boxing New Zealand National Championships in Hastings. Photo / Stephen Parker

Central Rotorua Boxing Club members impressed at the Boxing New Zealand National Championships in Hastings. Photo / Stephen Parker

Central North Island boxers, including several from Rotorua, have returned from the Boxing New Zealand National Championships draped in medals.

The Central North Island Boxing Association sent 28 boxers to the event, the second largest

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.