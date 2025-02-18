A 'Bowls and BBQ' fundraising event will be held in Rotorua on February 21 to raise money for youth mentoring charity Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

A “bowls and BBQ” fundraising event will be held in Rotorua on Friday to raise money for a youth mentoring charity.

A social bowling tournament, shared dinner and charity auction at the Arawa Bowling Club will help raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua, a charity which helps tamariki through a mentoring programme that matches children aged 6 to 12 with adult mentors “in a professionally and culturally supported one-to-one relationship”.

David Remmerswaal, the event organiser and founder of the digital marketing agency behind the event, has served as a mentor for eight years.

“It’s been incredible to see the positive impact that Big Brothers Big Sisters has had on the lives of so many of Rotorua’s youth,” he said.

Dimple Digital’s “Bowls and BBQ” events – which have taken place across Rotorua, Cambridge, and Hamilton – have raised more than $28,000 in the past four years. This was enough to support 170 mentoring matches for a month.