Rotorua: ‘Bowls and BBQ’ event returns to fundraise for Big Brothers Big Sisters

2 mins to read

A 'Bowls and BBQ' fundraising event will be held in Rotorua on February 21 to raise money for youth mentoring charity Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

A “bowls and BBQ” fundraising event will be held in Rotorua on Friday to raise money for a youth mentoring charity.

A social bowling tournament, shared dinner and charity auction at the Arawa Bowling Club will help raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua, a charity which helps tamariki through a mentoring programme that matches children aged 6 to 12 with adult mentors “in a professionally and culturally supported one-to-one relationship”.

David Remmerswaal, the event organiser and founder of the digital marketing agency behind the event, has served as a mentor for eight years.

“It’s been incredible to see the positive impact that Big Brothers Big Sisters has had on the lives of so many of Rotorua’s youth,” he said.

Dimple Digital’s “Bowls and BBQ” events – which have taken place across Rotorua, Cambridge, and Hamilton – have raised more than $28,000 in the past four years. This was enough to support 170 mentoring matches for a month.

Remmerswaal aimed to raise $40,000 this year and encouraged the local community to embrace the event.

“Everyone is welcome. Come along with a friend or two to try your hand at lawn bowling or gather your workmates for a bit of team building.”

More than $2000 worth of prizes, auctions and raffles would be on offer, which had been donated by local and national businesses.

Tickets for the event were $50 for an individual or $200 for a team of four and included entry to the bowling tournament and a barbecue dinner. All proceeds would go to Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua, supporting their ongoing operational costs.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.bowlsandbbq.co.nz/rotorua.

Event details

What: Bowls and BBQ for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua

When: February 21 from 5pm to 9pm

Where: Arawa Bowling Club

- Supplied content

