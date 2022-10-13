The Big Bike Film night is returning as part of the festival. Photo / Mead Norton

The Rotorua Bike Festival is returning with a line-up of events that has something for everyone, celebrating the cycling that runs in Rotorua's DNA.

Mike Cockin at Nduro Events, which is managing the Rotorua Bike Festival for 2022, says the festival has 10 events on between October 18 to 23.

"We've partnered with the Whaka 100 for additional community events. We've got everything from spectator experiences in the CBD with entertainment and food, to quizzes, films and actual riding activities. There is something for everyone."

Mike says the Big Bike Film night is returning, with a specially curated line-up of movies.

"That's down at the Whaka 100 Waipa MTB car park venue, so bring some snacks and blankets, or cozy down into a beanbag to watch some amazing talent, scenery and stories."



He says there is also an inner city rogaine being hosted by OBOP (Orienteering Bay of Plenty), which will be a fun way for teams and families to ride and explore the city together.

"Personally, I'm excited for the Bike Festival Fan Zone on Friday, October 21 evening, entertaining the crowds for the Whaka Eliminator - a fast street race with build features.

"It's going to be a spectacle you'll want to be down in town for."

He says they are feeling really lucky to be able to hold the festival this year.

"With all the Covid disruptions and uncertainty the Rotorua Bike Festival Trust has been working hard to facilitate a festival this year.

"We've been able to build our free and ticketed community events by partnering with the Whaka 100 for things like the action in the CBD, rogaine, movie night and more."

Mike says the Rotorua Bike Festival is about community, celebrating all riding at all levels, and taking a moment to appreciate the incredible natural spaces we have in Rotorua.

"If you don't ride, you can be inspired and excited by watching others at the movie night or Eliminator.

"If you ride, there is an event for everyone, whether that's riding around the city in the rogaine, or having a go at the Low Key XC or Super D events.

"It's a great reason to get out with friends, and meet new people from Rotorua and across the country too."

He thinks it is great for Rotorua to have an event like the bike festival on its calendar because cycling is a big part of Rotorua's DNA.

"With one of the best places to ride mountain bikes on our doorstep, events like the Bike Festival enable everyone to come together and celebrate the love of riding.

"In previous years we've seen every flavour of cycling too - from riding the runway, bike polo, tours and more. Each year is different which makes it special, plus anyone can bring an event idea to the next festival."

Mike says, "I encourage everyone to head over to RotoruaBikeFestival.com and check out what's on.

"Grab your friends and whānau, and see what you want to attend and get it in your diaries."