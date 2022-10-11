Students and Rotorua Lakes Council community arts advisor and mural artist Marc Spijkerbosch with the installed mural. Photo / Supplied

Creativity and collaboration has come to fruition for local children after their mural was installed in the community.

Pupils from Aorangi and Western Heights primary schools worked with Rotorua Lakes Council community arts advisor and mural artist, Marc Spijkerbosch, to install a mural at the Western Heights Shopping Centre.

In 2021, Sport Bay of Plenty supported Sport New Zealand Ihi Aotearoa to undertake a comprehensive play assessment of Western Heights and Aorangi Primary Schools and the surrounding community.

The aim of the Neighbourhood Play Systems study was to understand how various neighbourhood features impact tamariki play experiences in Western Heights.

As part of the study, tamariki from both schools identified how they would like their neighbourhood to look and feel.

Ideas included trimming shrubs along a school route to make scootering and bike riding to and from school easier and safer, and establishing a mural at Western Heights Shopping Centre.

Rotorua Lakes Council has backed the ideas, and Marc has been working with pupils from both schools to bring the idea behind the mural to life.

Marc says it is always a privilege to work with local tamariki.

"The painting process caters for all levels of ability, so it's great to see them learn new skills and really shine."

He says the children created all the designs, including the central concept - students pictured from two local schools giving each other a high five.

"This is the real standout feature. The mural also gave them an opportunity to present their school's values, which sit really well within the wider community.

"The children initially requested this mural. To have them on board from concept through to completion is pivotal to its success.

"Playing such an important part gives real ownership and pride."

Steph Reichardt, Sport Bay of Plenty's regional play system lead, says it was a relief to see the mural finally installed, because it had been a long process - from the engagement with the children, to designing and then painting the mural, to installing it.

"It was cool to see the kids so thrilled to see their artwork up on the wall."

She says the project was about talking to the children and finding out what was safe through their eyes, where they go in their neighbourhood, and why or why not.

"It was really cool to have two schools on board with the project, and seeing the students able to come together and collaborate on the mural was really special."

Aorangi School principal Kairo McLean says it was definitely a 'wow' moment for the art students who saw their ideas, concepts, and images go right from the draft stage up to when the finished work was installed on the wall.

"You could see and feel the pride on their faces - that 'Aorangi Āhua', as we say - shine through, especially when they were explaining to the junior students who attended the blessing the imagery on the mural."

He thanks Steph and Marc for making this a reality for the tamariki.

"This was a great initiative by Rotorua Lakes Council and Sport BOP/NZ which allowed our tamariki, the children of this neighbourhood, to have a voice and be supported to put together not just a painted mural, but a symbol to unite and create a true sense of community that will be around a long time."

He says the mural showcases positive vibes that the community needs in these overwhelming and tough times.