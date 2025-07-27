Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua Beat Team: Police praised for CBD crackdown on shoplifters, disorder and sex acts

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Police Minister Mark Mitchell was in Rotorua to announce the initiative. Video / Annabel Reid

Rotorua’s new police Community Beat Team has been praised after its crackdown on shoplifters, disorderly homeless people and those having sex in public view.

The team has hit the ground running and in a week, arrested seven members of the homeless community and several others for shoplifting, including a sting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save