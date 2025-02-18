At the meeting, RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the city was “working with our friends down the road”.
He shared details ahead of the joint-council “light-touch” proposal submission, which had a February 28 deadline.
Wilson said there was “no pot of gold” or cash and it was about looking for what funding tools could “be brought to the table” to unlock growth.
It used already-available resources and information to develop the proposal, he said, and did not use consultants.
The proposal’s four focus areas were tourism, forestry and bioeconomy, energy and decarbonisation, and freight and logistics.
An overview said RotoruaNZ was working with its Taupō economic development agency counterpart Amplify with oversight and input from the two district councils.
It suggested initiatives such as a GST rebate, streamlining processes for foreign investors, research and development tax credits, and recognising the Tauranga-Rotorua-Taupō freight corridor as “critical infrastructure” could be priorities in the deal.
A report prepared by the council’s destination development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston said Rotorua and Taupō had a combined economic value of over $7 billion annually to New Zealand’s GDP.
The Taupō-Rotorua Regional Deals Initial Registration Form, attached to the meeting agenda, noted “strong support from iwi and the private sector to progress key projects in these focus areas”.
A Department of Internal Affairs spokesperson said then-Local Government Minister Simeon Brown sent a letter to all councils in November, inviting proposals.
“I’ve made it clear to councils that we expect practical and focused proposals centred around the key infrastructure, housing and transport priorities within each region which unlock economic growth, not glossy documents.”
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express and has been a journalist since 2019.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.