Regional deals are touted as a coming together of central and local government. In his framework announcement on Thursday, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown said they would drive economic growth and deliver the infrastructure New Zealand needs.
Brown reiterated the message: No more “phantom projects and non-delivery”.
He said regional deals would support long-term collaboration focused on economic growth and productivity, delivering resilient critical infrastructure and improving the supply of affordable, good-quality housing.
The deals would be used to co-ordinate capital investment between government levels and enable regions to use new and existing funding tools to pay for infrastructure.
“These deals will transform the way central and local governments partner,” Brown said.
Five regions’ basic proposals would be sought this year, with one to be finalised by the end of 2025.
Selection would be based on criteria including looking at councils in growth areas with clear objectives on economic growth, productivity and infrastructure and the capability, capacity and collaboration track record to deliver on a deal.
What a deal might look like
On a visit to Tauranga in March, Luxon told the Bay of Plenty Times the city would “likely” be included in the first of the deals.
Denyer told Local Democracy Reporting there were “indications” the Western Bay council would be among the five invited to propose a deal.
“We’re pretty confident but there’s been nothing official.”
If that eventuated, he said it “will be huge” for the region in providing long-term certainty for projects and development, but he understood it was not about getting “free money from the Government”.
Denyer said his council had been working with Tauranga on what they would want from a possible deal for a long time and had projects to progress.
“We’re ready to go.”
In a briefing to the incoming elected council, Tauranga’s now-departed commission said it was working to confirm a regional deal.
It believed this was “strategically important” to the city and sub-region’s economic growth.
