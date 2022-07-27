Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua and Eastern BOP's Birmingham Commonwealth Games athletes

9 minutes to read
2018 Commonwealth Games women's squash doubles gold medalist Amanda Landers-Murphy. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Amanda Landers-Murphy always dreamed of winning a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She smashed her goal out of the park that year winning squash doubles and now the 31-year-old is aiming to repeat

