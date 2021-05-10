Rotorua Airport to host Royal New Zealand Air Force fleet for 11-day exercise

T-6C Texan II aircraft will be used for exercises in Rotorua later this month. Photos / Supplied

Rotorua locals will have the chance to see the Royal New Zealand Air Force's fleet in action this month as Operation Wise Owl is conducted out of Rotorua Airport.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force will touch down at Rotorua Airport on May 17 for its 105th Wise Owl pilot-training operation. The Air Force will be on site until May 28.

The purpose of the exercise is for trainee pilots to confirm their formation flying skills in the T-6C Texan II aircraft from an unfamiliar airport.

There will be two formations in the morning, two at midday and two in the afternoon, with aircraft taking off from Rotorua Airport, travelling up to 80km east.

The Rotorua Airport will be hosting Air Force trainees to confirm their flying formation. Photo / Supplied

Up to eight Texan T-6C II aircraft will be stationed in Rotorua for the duration of the exercise. Approximately 40 personnel will be based at the Airport for the duration.

Rotorua Airport chief executive Mark Gibb said he was thrilled Rotorua had been selected as the home base for this year's exercise.

"We are looking forward to providing a base for the Royal New Zealand Air Force while they conduct their training exercise.

"This fantastic opportunity not only gives locals a chance to see our country's air force fleet up close but will also provide a boost to the local economy with such an influx of personnel for an 11-day period."

Considering there were only two Wise Owl exercises a year, Gibb said to be selected as a host was special.

Locals are welcome to stop by Rotorua Airport to get a front seat view of the action, the cafe being a great spot to watch, Gibb said.