Rotary Rotorua North Apprentice Awards help out 13 local apprentices

Thirteen local apprentices got their award and tool vouchers at the Rotary Rotorua North Apprentice Awards. Photo / Supplied

The Rotary Rotorua North Apprentice Awards were presented recently to 13 humble and appreciative apprentices at the Rotorua Golf Course.

The local apprentices were awarded $800 vouchers each, so a combined $10,400 in sponsorship to help them progress in their trades.

Senior vice president Hayley Murphy says the Rotary Rotorua North Club has always been committed to helping young people further their education or training, and has been awarding educational scholarships for more than 15 years to young people heading off to university, polytech or trade schools.

"However, what we found is that those heading into trades never seem to apply or perhaps aren't being reached to know that we want to help.

"Trades make up half of our community, half of our club members have trade backgrounds, and it's a pretty vital sector that we aren't reaching."

Friends, family and employers of the apprentices also attended the night in support.

Hayley says it feels great that they are able to help these apprentices.

"They are all nominated by colleagues or general acquaintances and have no expectations of receiving anything, so to be able to recognise them for what they have achieved through their own hard work and efforts is just fantastic."

They were all humble but very appreciative, she says.

"It's a struggle to get good gear when you're just starting out, but it can make a big difference to the job you do, so I think they are all looking forward to being able to do a bit of shopping and upgrade their tools."

She says the club's vocational committee decided a few years ago to set funds aside and specifically find young apprentices who could benefit from some additional support.

"For these awards we are very fortunate that Sam Milner from Carters Rotorua, Dave Healey from O'Briens Plumbing and this year Jared Gray from J.A. Russell joined with us to be able to provide sponsorship on tools.

"There is a shortage of apprentices and it is great to see local businesses training and bringing these guys through, and we have found a couple of ladies in plumbing and building who will be prime applicants for next year which is fantastic."

Hayley's hope is that these awards continue to grow for years to come.

She says all of the Rotary North Club funds it gives back to the community are raised from its Saturday Kuirau Market, where all club members volunteer their time on a six-week rotation to help run it.

"So if you're ever at a loss on a Saturday morning, or just passing by, stop in, grab a snack, as you will be helping the next lot of apprentices coming through next year."

She says a big thank you to Rotary North Club members Sam Milner, Jared Gray and Dave Healey for getting behind these awards and supporting the apprentices.