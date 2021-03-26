Rotorua's BOP Plumbing and Gas crowned Master Plumber of the Year

Bay of Plenty Plumbing and Gas co-owners Sarah and Aaron Jamieson. Photo / File

A Rotorua-based family-owned business, BOP Plumbing and Gas, has won the New Zealand Master Plumber of the Year Award.

The 2021 New Zealand Plumbing Awards were presented at a gala dinner of the annual New Zealand Plumbing Conference held in Blenheim on Friday night.

The national conference has run for over 100 years.

This award recognises a Master Plumbers member that can clearly demonstrate business acumen, a drive for success and the highest levels of professionalism and service.

Four years ago, BOP Plumbing and Gas moved from being a one-man-band to a staff of five overnight when Aaron and Sarah Jamieson merged their business with Aaron's father's company.

It has grown to a team of 24, with a new branch opening in Kawerau last year, just as New Zealand entered the first Covid-19 lockdown.

During this time, the couple upgraded their fleet, rebranded the business and updated their office systems - from manual to digital - as well as uniforms, business cards and tidy vans.

Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers said this showed the company's emphasis on top-quality service-and a 24/7 emergency service.

The company was also acknowledged for being committed to growing its own qualified tradespeople, with a steady flow of apprentices coming through.

Aaron still got out on the tools when he could, which saw his skills passed on to the next generation of plumbers and gasfitters.

With two young boys of their own, the couple placed a strong emphasis on family values in the workplace and always tried to accommodate their staff's needs.

"We want our staff to be proud of the company they work for," Sarah said.

"Reputation is key."