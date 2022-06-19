Rob Rattenbury: Labour's got a lot to think about ahead of election 2023

There's a lot to ponder for Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Halfway through this political term mandates have disappeared, MIQ is gone and we are all dealing with Covid in our own ways - some embracing it, others self-isolating.

Labour is now getting tired. Inflation is back, that old bogey from last century, and National is using it to bash Labour with.

Also, an ongoing thorn in Labour's side is law and order, gangs, and until last week then-Police Minister Poto Williams was often being tested in Parliament in recent weeks by National's Mark Mitchell, an ex-cop and probably the next National police minister.

I thought Mitchell made Labour look soft on gangs and dithering on law and order in general. Williams' replacement by Chris Hipkins as Minister of Police could give Labour some much-needed breathing space.

Hipkins is an efficient operator. He is also a very busy minister.

Between them, most of the challenging portfolios of today are held by Hipkins and Megan Woods. He is also the Leader of the House. Sadly the Prime Minister hasn't got a lot of wriggle-room in a caucus bereft of heavy-hitters.

I would have thought a logical choice for Minister of Police would be Greg O'Connor, another ex-cop with a recent public profile from his days in the Police Association. Not to be, for some reason.

Inflation is hurting Labour but in my view, more damage is being done to this Government by its law and order stance or lack of.

Ironically, Labour has done more for policing in terms of funding, staff and resources than National ever did under John Key.

Yes, we are still waiting for the magical 1800 new police above the 2017 police establishment numbers. They will arrive in due course.

Reported crime is falling. Is this a true reflection of crime figures though? Anecdotal evidence suggests many minor crimes are going unreported unless there is a need for insurance purposes.

There is a feeling police are too stretched with major crime to bother. I personally doubt this, they still want to help.

It's worrying when some neighbourhoods look to the local gang to sort out some offenders. They do not seem to trust the police or just do not expect them to be bothered.

So, law and order, gangs and inflation will be huge issues next year, an election year.

Some 400,000 traditional National voters voted for Labour in 2020, giving Labour an historic win under MMP.

This was not supposed to happen. There is supposed to be at least one minor party in power, the tail that wags the dog. It helps keep major parties honest.

This will not happen in 2023. Labour will need the Greens and an activist Te Pāti Māori to help the left hold power.

That could be an interesting combination, especially now He Puapua has re-emerged from Willie Jackson's out-tray after he consulted with the Iwi Chairs Forum.

There are still chinks in Labour's admittedly soft armour at present.

This Government has been high on aspirations and expectations but has yet to deliver on some important issues we, as a society, are facing today.

Child poverty is far from being addressed, housing is progressing but not fast enough, the proposed Māori Health Authority and Three Waters legislation are issues that worry some people in the wider electorate and will disappear if National gains power next year, according to what Matt Doocey said in Parliament on June 8 this year.

A new town-and-country divide is forming in New Zealand, with the farming sector feeling increasingly isolated and displaced.

Many town-dwelling voters have no real concept of farming and how hard it is to actually make a living on the land.

They see noble causes like addressing climate change and lash out at a whole decent community for basically producing enough food per year to feed 40 million people, still the basis of our national export economy.

Farming practices are changing but some perspective needs to be retained - farmers are New Zealanders too.

They are also probably among the best farmers in the world.

They help to keep provincial New Zealand humming.

Social media seems to be polarising people more than ever this year.

An upsurge in far-right activity on social media - including disgusting misogynistic posts about the PM and other female politicians together with other women of influence in our society - is worrying.

It is actually a recognised terrorist threat according to NZ's top spy, Rebecca Kitteridge.

There is little strength in our law about this and no visible interest from the Government in stopping or addressing this abhorrent behaviour towards women.

A lot to ponder for Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet.

I am picking that Mark Mitchell will have a minister's salary and perks by Christmas 2023.

All Luxon needs is Winston and Seymour. Labour is very unlikely to want New Zealand First back.

When Rob Rattenbury retired six years ago he decided to finish off and publish a book on his younger life in policing. The book was reviewed by the Whanganui Chronicle, went well and resulted in his writing a weekly column that is now published in the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. He is now self-employed as a writer and Monday columnist - so much for retirement.