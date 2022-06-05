Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rob Rattenbury: Broadcasting has changed but it's still the same

5 minutes to read
Commercial radio is still a strong force in the home entertainment scene, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / Getty Images

Commercial radio is still a strong force in the home entertainment scene, writes Rob Rattenbury. Photo / Getty Images

Rob Rattenbury
By
Rob Rattenbury

Columnist

OPINION

Gossamer Wump, Diana and the golden apples, Flick the little fire engine, Sparky and the talking train.

A few names that will ring a bell for some of you no doubt.

Items from the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.