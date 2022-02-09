Photo / NZME

Work to reseal State Highway 1 between Napier Rd and Centennial Drive on the East Taupō Arterial will start on Sunday night.

The resealing work will take place overnight between 6pm and 6am and is expected to take five days to complete, with lane closures, detours and temporary speed limits in place.

During this time, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors will be replacing about 150m of road surface on State Highway 5 near the Napier-Taupō roundabout. Stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit around the roundabout will be in place.

Please allow an extra 5-10 minutes for the detour routes.

Detour routes:

Detours will be in place between 6pm and 6am.

SH1 from Centennial Drive to Broadlands Rd – southbound lane closure

Southbound traffic will be detoured down Centennial Drive and Broadlands Rd to re-join SH1. An additional detour for westbound traffic has been added via Centennial Drive, south down AC Baths Ave and east on Broadlands Rd to join SH1.

SH1 Broadlands Rd to Centennial Drive - northbound lane closure

Northbound traffic will be detoured down Broadlands Rd and Centennial Drive to re-join SH 1. An additional detour for westbound traffic has been added via Broadlands Rd, north on AC Baths Ave and east on Centennial Drive to join SH1.

SH1 Broadlands Road to Napier Road - southbound lane closure

Southbound traffic will be detoured west down Broadlands Rd then south down Miro St, Manuka St, Māhoe St, Claret Ash Drive, Ashwood Ave and Crown Rd then east on Napier Rd to re-join SH1.

SH1 Napier Road to Broadlands Road - northbound lane closure

Northbound traffic will be detoured west down Napier Rd then north on Crown Rd, Ashwood Ave, Claret Ash Drive, Māhoe St, Manuka St and Miro St then east on Broadlands Rd to re-join SH1.

Outside work hours the road will be open for traffic in both directions, with temporary speed limits in place throughout. Minor delays can be expected.

Temporary speed limits will be in place until the new surface has settled and the road markings have been repainted.

People are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys, keep to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

These works are weather dependent, and people are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on the works, before setting off.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out these important works.