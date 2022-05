Emergency services were alerted about 6.20am. Photo / NZME

State Highway 33 is now clear following a crash near Okere Falls.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a rolled vehicle between Okere Falls Rd and Taheke Rd, about 6.20am.

Fire and ambulance services were alerted.

UPDATE 8:10AM

This crash is now fully clear. Expect delays as congestion eases. ^LB https://t.co/ih98yOC6Di — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 17, 2022

"Two occupants are out of the vehicle and there are no reports of injuries, however St John has still been requested," she said.

The road was down to one lane and traffic management and a tow truck had been requested.