Review: John Paul College's Chicago production delivers

For a night of the old razzle dazzle there's no better place in town to be than the Thurston Performing Arts Centre at John Paul College.

The recently-opened facility, revolving stage included, has been well and truly christened with the staging of that great 1920s jazz age musical Chicago.

This may be the high school edition but jolly gosh have these hugely talented students nailed a show so inherently adult? Yes and yes again.

The standing opening night ovation the large cast received is proof positive of that.

John Paul College (JPC) has a long-standing reputation for nurturing the best in young talent. Chicago's producer Candice Stevenson and her team have set the seal on that.

The fact Stevenson had a baby soon after rehearsals began makes her feat the more remarkable. If that infant doesn't grow up singing Cell Block Tango and those other great prison-related numbers the show's famous for, it will be as remarkable as this youthful production is.

For those unfamiliar with the musical, much of its staging is behind the walls of a women's penitentiary. Leading inmates are Velma Kelly (Jessica Taylor) and Roxie Hart (Olivia Wallis). They await trial for murder.

Big shot lawyer Billy Flynn (Jonas Bird) is their defence attorney – for a price. The rivalry between the two women is intense, that's until the duplicitous Flynn with his conniving ways convinces a jury of Kelly's innocence and they team up as a Vaudeville double act.

What an on-stage double act Taylor and Wallis are, they positively shimmer animosity and deliver song and dance routines that would trip up performers of more senior years.

Bird's Flynn is an excellent example of what character acting should be all about.

So too is that of Harper Lass whose portrayal of Kelly's wronged husband Amos is first class. As the invisible cellophane man he dances on legs that must surely be on springs.

Mention must be made too of Jasmine Hulton who plays Matron "Mama" Morton. She has certainly inherited her mother Elisha Hulton's singing genes. Long may Rotorua benefit from them both.

If there were any opening night missteps this reviewer missed them.

JPC you have done it again. Bravo for a great night's entertainment.

