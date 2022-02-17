Reality series Gowns and Geysers followed contestants of the recent Miss Rotorua beauty pageant.

It has now been nearly a month since the triumphs, transformations, trials and tribulations from Miss Rotorua 2021 were aired on television in a new bilingual reality series.

Gowns and Geysers by Te Noni Productions aired on January 22 on TVNZ On Demand.

Miss Rotorua Foundation director Kharl WiRepa says they have had great feedback from all over New Zealand, with people seeing behind the scenes of a beauty pageant, but also "seeing the beautiful city of Rotorua, which was highlighted in a most elegant way through the production team of Te Noni Productions".



He says he's been told through TVNZ communications that ratings have been a success.

There has also been a great response from a range of generations, he says.

"Also, we've had a lot of multicultural groups follow the series. Chinese, Indian, European and all different demographics have been able to connect with the show and that's really exciting for us."

He says this is a very deserving result for all those involved in the production.

Kharl says contestants involved in the show, particularly Miss Rotorua winner Kogi So and Miss Te Arawa winner Te Aroha Hapi, have had some great opportunities offered to them.

They have both been involved in other television shows and Te Aroha was featured in Women's Day.

For himself, he has seen a "tremendous amount of growth" in his business, particularly his bridal ranges, and the foundation has been inundated with women who want to take part in the next Miss Rotorua pageant, he says.

Kharl says it is also exciting that the prospect of a season two for Gowns and Geysers has been put on the table and is being discussed.

This year the episodes were only 15 minutes, and he hopes future episodes will be able to be longer so the stories of contestants can be highlighted more.