Remembering Sir Toby Curtis. Video / Andrew Warner

The tangihanga for Te Arawa rangatira Sir Toby Curtis will take place at Tapuaekura Marae in Rotoiti from today, continuing into the weekend.

Sir Nopera Tamihana Curtis (Toby) died on Wednesday at home in Rotoiti, aged 82.

Tributes have flowed from all over the motu, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, National Party leader Christopher Luxon and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster among those to honour Taa Toby's many contributions.

Sir Toby was knighted in 2014 for his services to Māori education, and those who worked closely with him have shared that he made preparations for his work to continue in that and other areas, after his death.

Yesterday, three Rotorua leaders who worked alongside him shared their memories and tributes with Rotorua Daily Post photographer Andrew Warner.

Watch the interviews with Karen Vercoe and Geoff Rolleston from Te Arawa Lakes Trust, and Ngāti Whakaue leader Monty Morrison, above.

Obituaries shared

In today's Rotorua Daily Post, mayor Steve Chadwick wrote that Taa Toby was the best kind of friend, while former journalist Jill Nicholas wrote of a man who transcended cliches.

Tangihanga begins

Those who wish to pay their respects have been asked to make contact with organisers and choose a time and day so that the flow of visitors can be managed, a statement from the Curtis whānau said.

Information about nehu (burial) is expected to be announced today.

No Pākehā (English) will be allowed to be spoken during formal proceedings, but a space will be made for non-reo Māori speaking dignitaries to share their thoughts to camera elsewhere.

Guests will not be permitted to record at the tangihanga, which will be live streamed from 9.50am to the end of the last group each day via the Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Te Arawa FM and Aukaha News Facebook pages.

There is only one access point to Tapuaekura Marae, which sits on the southern shore of Lake Rotoiti.

Sir Toby Curtis in 2017. Photo / Stephen Parker

This is via Curtis Rd, Rotoiti. Curtis Rd will be closed for the duration of the tangihanga. Shuttle buses will transport manuhiri to and from the carpark to the marae.

Those attending in person are asked to consider adopting Covid precautions such as wearing a facemask and using hand sanitiser.

Information about the tangihanga will be posted on the Te Arawa Lakes Trust website and Facebook page.

Whānau Curtis contacts:

Dennis Curtis 0212 816 016

Piki Thomas 027 244 8784