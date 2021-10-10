Recycle the Runway fashion show to bring new life to pre-loved clothing

Julie Buttons is passionate about using recycled textiles in her designs. Photo / Supplied

Keeping pre-loved clothing out of landfill and inspiring young designers and fashionistas to show off their talent is the focus of a new Rotorua charity event.

Proceeds from Recycle the Runway will go to Dress for Success Bay of Plenty which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.



Recycle the Runway is being held later this year and will focus on recycling pre-loved clothing items to recreate new designs for everyday and special events.

Dress for Success BOP president Michelle Pleydell says, "We see so many donated second-hand garments that could be given a second life, and this as a fabulous way to keep garments out of our landfill, and at the same time enable inspiring designers and fashionistas to show off their talents".



"Our focus at Dress for Success is on assisting clients to reach their potential, gain confidence and enable them to develop their skills.

"What better way to showcase the wonderful talent we have across Rotorua and help aspiring people in our community showcase their skills?"



The event will cover five categories of fashion - streetwear, work wear, evening wear, wedding, and an avant-garde section where design and creativity can really come alive.



Recycle the Runway will be curated and run by the Miss Rotorua Pageant team.

Michelle says, "Kharl WiRepa and the team are professionals at designing a good fashion show, so we are excited to be working with them to deliver a spectacular night of light and sound that will bring the contestants' creations to life".

Dress for Success is also offering students and trainees the opportunity to work alongside the event industry professionals to help put on the show.

"Helping people gain successful employment is at the core of our work, so being able to offer meaningful work experience that will enhance someone's CV and job opportunities is something we want to offer," Michelle says.



Recycle the Runway will be held over two nights at the Holiday Inn on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4.

Julie Buttons is one of the locals who has entered to show off their talents.

She says creativity is a huge part of who she is, and so is being involved in and giving back to her community.

"I draw my inspiration from the beautiful people, enchanting places and supportive community I have around me.

"Using recycled textiles is a particular passion of mine, sourcing my material and fabrics from op shops and old clothing, making what I create more sustainable in a throwaway world."

Entries are now open and forms can be obtained from the Dress for Success office - 1195 Eruera St, through Facebook dressforsuccessbayofplenty, or through email bayofplenty@dressforsuccess.org. Call 07 348 3660 for more information.

The details

What: Recycle the Runway

When: December 3 and 4

Where: Holiday Inn, Froude St