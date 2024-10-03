Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

R&B and reggae artist JKing to play 11-show tour of New Zealand

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
JKing will perform in 11 locations around New Zealand in November and December.

JKing has dominated playlists and airwaves with his massive hits including Cinderella, Unconditionally, Energy and Higher ever since he burst on the music scene – and now he’s heading to Aotearoa for his first NZ tour.

The Australian-based artist will perform in 11 locations around New Zealand in November and December alongside Mikey Mayz from Auckland and Bay of Plenty artists TJ & Huri.

The tour will head to Whangārei, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Gisborne, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Wellington and Christchurch.

JKing, who fuses reggae and R&B, said he was “super excited and grateful” for his first New Zealand tour.

“I’ve heard that in NZ, y’all do it different, so I can’t wait to perform and put on a good show for everyone,” JKing said.

He will perform all his hits at all shows and he said he was looking forward to performing for New Zealand crowds across the North and South Islands.

“My message to the fans is simple – thank you for the love and support.

“I’m excited to finally bring the energy, and I can’t wait to see you all at the shows.”

Bay of Plenty artists TJ & Huri.
Tickets go on sale on October 2, 2024.

For more information, visit timelesslive.co.

Tour dates:

Nov 21: Whangārei – Butter Factory.

Nov 22: Auckland – Stampede Bar.

Nov 23: Hamilton – The Factory.

Nov 28: Rotorua – Social Club.

Nov 29: Gisborne – Smash Palace.

Nov 30: Tauranga – Rustys.

Dec 05: Napier – Cheval Rooms.

Dec 06: Palmerston North – Royal Hotel.

Dec 05: New Plymouth – Mayfair.

Dec 13: Wellington – The Grand.

Dec 14: Christchurch – Tap Room.



