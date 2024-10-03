JKing has dominated playlists and airwaves with his massive hits including Cinderella, Unconditionally, Energy and Higher ever since he burst on the music scene – and now he’s heading to Aotearoa for his first NZ tour.
The Australian-based artist will perform in 11 locations around New Zealand in November and December alongside Mikey Mayz from Auckland and Bay of Plenty artists TJ & Huri.
The tour will head to Whangārei, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Gisborne, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Wellington and Christchurch.
JKing, who fuses reggae and R&B, said he was “super excited and grateful” for his first New Zealand tour.