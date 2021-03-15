Public information days held for Rotorua's transport projects this month

The Te Ngae Rd roundabout is being transformed into a signalised intersection as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage One project. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua community is invited to learn more about key projects and plans for the city's transport network at public information sessions later this month.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Rotorua Lakes Council are hosting the sessions on March 24 and March 31 a media statement said.

People will have the opportunity to learn about different projects – both on state highways and local roads – and speak to the teams involved.

Waka Kotahi director regional relationships David Speirs said there was a lot of work happening on, and planned for, the city's transport network and it was important the community was part of the journey.

"We wanted to give people an opportunity to come and talk to us in a relaxed environment where they can get the whole picture of what is planned," he said in the statement.

"People will also be able to provide feedback on projects open for consultation, which will help shape some of the key decisions we're making."

Roadworks on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

During the information sessions, people will also have the opportunity to learn about some other key projects including Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Public Transport Review, Rotorua Economic Development's Destination Management Plan and Council's 2021-2031 Long-term Plan.

Rotorua Lakes Council infrastructure group manager Stavros Michael said in the statement that with so many different projects under way and pieces of work out for consultation in Rotorua, there was a lot of information for the community to be across.

"These open days are essentially a one-stop shop where people can learn, ask questions and provide feedback about the different projects that impact their lives," he said.

People can drop in any time to one of the Rotorua Transport Info Days below:

City Centre Info Day

Wednesday, March 24, 11am-2pm

Millennium Hotel, Mokoia Room

Eastern Rotorua Info Day

Wednesday, March 24, 3.30-6.30pm

Rotorua Lakes High School

Western Rotorua Info Day

Wednesday, March 31, 3-6pm

Ngongotahā Bowling Club

Some of the key projects and plans included in the info days are:

Waka Kotahi

State Highway 30A/Amohau Street Central Corridor improvements

State Highway 30/Te Ngae Road Eastern Corridor Stage One – Sala Street to Iles Road

SH30/Te Ngae Road Eastern Corridor Stage Two – Iles Road to Sala Street

State Highway 5 Tarukenga to Ngongotahā safety improvements

State Highway 33 Te Ngae Junction to Paengaroa

SH30/SH5 speed consultation

Rotorua Lakes Council

Eastside Shared Paths (Eastside session only)

Te Manawa ō Owhatiura - Innovating streets for people (Eastside session only)

Safe and Sustainable Journeys – urban shared path network

Rotorua Economic Development – Destination Management Plan

Rotorua Lakes Council- 2021-2031 Long-term Plan

Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Rotorua Public Transport Review 2021

