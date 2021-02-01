Changes to SH30 Rotorua's Tarawera Rd roundabout to be made next week

The roundabout is being transformed into a signalised intersection as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage One project. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua motorists will see significant changes to the State Highway 30/Tarawera Rd roundabout next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the temporary Tarawera roundabout would be shifted overnight Tuesday February 9 as part of ongoing work to upgrade the intersection.

The roundabout is being transformed into a signalised intersection as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage One project.

Acting portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton said the new temporary roundabout would be significantly smaller than the current version and positioned closer to GJ Gardner Homes.

"We've planned the shift carefully to ensure the way people use the roundabout won't change. The 30km/h temporary speed limit will also remain in place."

The new roundabout will be in place for approximately seven weeks and will allow contractors to work in the area outside the Good Eastern Taphouse.

Contractors will be on site on Tuesday night between 7pm and 5am to complete the shift. During this time additional traffic management will be in place, including some lane closures, as required.

The work is being completed overnight to minimise the disruption to traffic, however delays are expected.

NZTA said, following feedback from the cycling community, it would also offer better off-road access for cyclists than the previous roundabout location.

On-road cycle access will still be narrow due to the lane widths.

The shift was originally planned for January, however, after consultation with local businesses Waka Kotahi decided to delay until after Waitangi weekend, Wilton said.

"We are working closely with nearby businesses, who told us they would prefer we start work after the long weekend when the majority of holidaymakers have left."

After Tuesday, motorists are advised to plan for additional delays as motorists adjust to the new layout.

This is the second of approximately four shifts of the temporary roundabout. The remaining shifts are planned for April and May. By mid-year the intersection will take its final form as a signalised intersection controlled by traffic lights.

The shift is weather-dependent. In the event of poor weather, the work will take place on the next clear night.

