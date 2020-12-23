Police release CCTV images of Whakatāne ram-raid suspects

Damage at the Salt Air Surf shop after a car smashed through the front this morning. Photo / Supplied

Police have released CCTV images of suspects involved in a Whakatāne ram-raid.

A police spokeswoman said a car crashed through the front of Salt Air Surf on The Strand in the early hours of Tuesday with four offenders taking off with thousands of dollars worth of apparel.

CCTV footage of suspects in the ram-raid at Whakatāne. Photo / Supplied

Police said a stolen silver saloon, taken from Edgecumbe, was used in the incident.

A store spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post the incident was "crap timing" so close to Christmas.

CCTV footage of suspects in the ram-raid at Whakatāne. Photo / Supplied

A scene examination was conducted and inquiries were ongoing with police wanting to hear from anyone offered any surf, skate or beach gear.

They would also like to hear from any locals who might have seen or heard any suspicious activity on The Strand overnight.

Please call 105 and quote job number P044860606.