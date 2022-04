Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police say. Photo / NZME

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police say. Photo / NZME

Police were called to Fenton St this morning after reports of a car crashing into parked cars.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of the incident about 5am.

"A car was blocking the eastbound lane.

"The driver then got into another vehicle and left the scene. Inquiries were made to locate him but were unsuccessful," she said.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.