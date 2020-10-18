Person trapped after crash on Tauranga Direct Rd near Hamurana

FILE

A person was trapped after a crash on Tauranga Direct Rd this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police, fire and St John were notified of the single vehicle crash, between Hamurana and Te Waerenga Rds, at 10.50am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was trapped and reported to have serious injuries, she said.

The driver has been freed from the vehicle and taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.

The road was initially closed but has now reopened. A tow truck is on its way to remove the vehicle.