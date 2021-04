Police say a car and campervan are reported to be involved. Photo / File

A person has suffered serious injuries in a crash at Lake Okareka.

The crash on Millar Rd was reported to police about 2.45pm.

A police media spokeswoman said reports indicated a car and campervan were involved.

A person had suffered serious injuries and was taken to Rotorua Hospital, she said.

