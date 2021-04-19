Spate of break-ins: Rotorua Aquatic Centre, retail and takeaway shops all hit

Photo / File

Rotorua police were called to a spate of break-ins overnight and this morning with two separate incidents happening within an hour of each other.

A window was smashed at the Aquatic Centre overnight.

A spokeswoman from the centre confirmed no one had entered the premises and nothing was stolen.

Another incident happened at a takeaway shop on Fenton St just before 4am.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared soft drinks were taken.

The next incident was about 40 minutes later with a report of a smashed window at a retail store on Amohau St.

Backdoor, on Tutanekai St, had its window broken by a brick about 6.45am.

The store's second in charge, Jayda Nathan said the brick left a hole in the window and a bit of glass in the store, and they were fortunate the window did not shatter.

Nathan said the same thing happened last year, except the whole window smashed and a mannequin was stolen.

Police are still working to determine whether the incidents were linked.