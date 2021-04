FILE

Two cars have crashed between Tokoroa and Putāruru on State Highway 1, police say.

A police spokeswoman said they received multiple calls about the incident, between Baldwin and Scriveners Rds, about 2pm.

It did not appear the road was blocked, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said there were two ambulances on the scene.

There was one patient with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries, she said.

