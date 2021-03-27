Pasifika had Village Green brimming with people, colour and music

Tealoha Apete (left), Losa Cegumalua, Francis Joritani and Sela Joritani (front). Photo / Shauni James

The Village Green was brimming with people and colour, and sounds of the Pacific resonated from the lakefront as the community enjoyed the 2021 Pasifika Cultural Celebration.



Everyone was invited to celebrate the beauty of Pasifika yesterday through arts and crafts, music, dance, food and community unity.

Pasifika is an annual cultural celebration hosted by Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust.

Trust event organiser Tupou Kaloni had said earlier in the week that the celebration was a chance to share their culture with the wider community through music, song, dance, food, arts and crafts.

There were various food, craft and health and information stalls, along with spot prizes and giveaways.

The day also featured guest speakers, including trust chairwoman Alexis LewGor, Rotorua MP Todd McClay, Labour list MP Tamati Coffey, councillor Mercia Dawn Yates and an opening ceremony led by Tipene Marr.

Charlie Pomee from Three Houses Down was emcee and Brotherhood Musiq played throughout the day alongside other cultural performances.

Kaloni said the event had been fantastic and there was a great turnout, with hundreds of people coming throughout the day.

"Most of the food sold out which was great for our stallholders, and everyone just had fun and was happy.

"It was great to see the community come together in celebration of the Pasifika cultures, and other cultures that were there as well.

Rotorua Boys' High School students put on great cultural performances for the crowd. Photo / Shauni James

"The crowd was engaging with the band, emcee and performances. Everyone was supporting each other and giving praise, and it was warming to see everyone enjoying the atmosphere."

She said she had received many positive comments from the school and community group performers, and stallholders.

"We are thankful to all our sponsors, and to everyone who supported us and made this day possible."

Losa Cegumalua was part of one of the stalls running at the event, representing both Losa's Krafts and Fiji.

"It was great and the event was very organised. We could really celebrate the Pacific way with the entertainment, music and food. It was lovely.

"With the borders being closed, you just feel back at home for that day.

"I think it's a really great, positive gathering. After being in lockdowns it is so good to get together."