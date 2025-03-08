Mark Leslie

What excites you about each day? What gets you up in the morning?

As the CEO of Pāmu, every day is a privilege.

It’s incredibly satisfying to watch our people develop their skills and become leaders in their own right.

Efficiency and performance are at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that we maximize our resources and deliver the best results.

The potential for Pāmu to make a real difference in the agricultural sector, both now and in the future, is what gets me out of bed each morning.

From adopting sustainable farming practices to contributing to the broader industry, the opportunities for positive change are endless.

This journey of growth and innovation keeps me motivated and excited every single day.

What does our environment mean to you?

At Pāmu, the environment is central to our operations, encompassing the land we farm, air, water, and ecosystems.

We aim for sustainable farming practices to leave the land better for future generations.

I was personally influenced by my grandfather and his pioneering environmental stewardship.

Raised on a farm, my early experiences, like planting native trees, instilled a deep respect for the land and commitment to sustainability.

This now guides me and my vision for Pāmu, to prosper while positively contributing to agriculture and the environment.

What does being a farmer/grower/food producer mean to you?

Being a farmer and food producer is deeply fulfilling, it means being a steward of the land, nurturing it to produce high-quality food and fibre that people around the world love and rely on.

I take real pride in knowing that the products Pāmu creates with processing partners in Aotearoa are not only consumed globally but also contribute to making amazing clothing items.

It’s about creating products that bring joy to people’s lives while ensuring that the land is cared for and preserved for future generations.

What is your wish for agriculture?

My biggest wish for agriculture is to see it continue to thrive as a dynamic and innovative industry.

I envision a future where collaboration across the sector drives sustainable practices and technological advancements, ensuring that we can produce high-quality food and fibre efficiently.

Agriculture is far from being a sunset industry; it has the potential to make a real difference both locally and globally.

By embracing innovation and working together, we can create a resilient and vibrant agricultural sector that supports future generations and contributes positively to the world, which we all want to be proud of.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time, I unwind by spending quality moments with family, and enjoying playing golf, fishing, and cricket.

Balancing professional responsibilities with personal interests allows me to stay grounded and rejuvenated, bringing a well-rounded perspective to my role as CEO of Pāmu.