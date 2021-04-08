Painter shares masterpieces with Rotorua created by brush and mouth

Painter Ross Stonham creating art. Photo / Supplied

There will be a range of artwork on display for the community to enjoy at an upcoming exhibition - and a chance for people to learn more about the unique method and story behind it.

Art United is holding its first exhibition in conjunction with Mouth and Foot Painting Artists New Zealand.

Ross Stonham, a mouth painter from Auckland, will have a number of his works on show.

Art United co-owner Pam Vincent says the art gallery and studio in the CBD has only been going since about July last year, and this is their first time hosting an exhibition.

She says there are about 20 local artists now who have works up in the gallery, and they will have pieces on show in the exhibition alongside Ross' work.

Ross is one of the artists from Mouth and Foot Painting Artists New Zealand, which is a collective of artists who have lost the use of their hands and paint by holding a brush with their mouth or feet.

In 1989 Ross had an accident in a pool resulting in a fractured neck, C5-C6, and Tetraplegia.

He found himself unable to carry on with his then successful business and in time was introduced to the MFPA (Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association).

With more than 800 artists from 74 countries, the MFPA instils in its artists a sense of self-respect and dignity that comes from earning an independent, honest and secure livelihood through the sale of their artwork, free from any charity.

"He's been doing this for quite a few years now and it's so unique."

An opening night for the exhibition is being held on Thursday, April 15, from 5pm to 8pm at Art United, 1310 Tutanekai St (located in the former Webbs Shoes building).

Art United, 1310 Tutanekai St (located in the former Webbs Shoes building). Photo / Supplied

At 5.30pm there will be a formal address and introduction to Ross' work. The opening night is open to the public. People will be able to hear from and talk to Ross.

The public can also view the exhibition until May 2.

Pam says they are hoping to hold more exhibitions in the future, especially with local artists.

"There's a lot of artists out there we feel are struggling and may not be confident in how to share their work with the public."