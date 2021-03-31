St Mary's Catholic School pupils excited to spread positive message

St Mary's School, running a mental wellness programme called The Journey Project.

"You got this" and "Believe in yourself" are just a couple of the messages a number of local children have painted on signs to help spread positivity around the community.

Local artist Jessica Newman is currently working with a group of Year 5 and 6 pupils from St Mary's Catholic School, running a mental wellness programme called The Journey Project.

It is part of the Creatives in Schools Scheme organised by the Ministry of Education.

Jessica says each week they cover a different topic and do a different art activity, and there are eight in total.

These themes for discussion include the power of words, forgiveness, friendship and loneliness, guarding your mind, rest and relaxation, endurance, courage and strength, and health.



Recently the pupils have painted small signs with short uplifting, encouraging and affirming messages for the Rotorua community.

On April 8 and 9, Jessica will be accompanying a small group of students after school and approaching businesses and community organisations in the CBD, gifting these signs to whoever would like to display them in their workplace.

She says they already have an appointment booked with mayor Steve Chadwick and also plan to present one to the Rotorua police.

(Clockwise from left) St Mary's Catholic School pupils Xavier, 10, Ella, 10, Lika, 9, and Jessica, 10 with some of their signs. Photo / Andrew Warner

"The sign making project, which involves 156 year 5 and 6 children, aims to plant some positive thoughts into people's minds and raise community morale of our city."

Other types of art the children have taken part in and created include clay modelling, carving, making armour and painting.

Jessica says The Journey Project is an exploration into mental wellness and how we can creatively respond to this.

"The aim of the project is to provide opportunity for students to find their creative voice through use of different mediums, while learning ways to increase their confidence, ignite their resilience and build endurance for life's journey."

Jessica hopes both the techniques and strategies learnt will open up pathways for future creative expression and help create mental strength for whatever challenges life brings.

St Mary's Catholic School pupils Ella, 10, and Jessica, 10, say through these art classes they have learnt a lot about having a positive attitude and being healthy.

They say it is important to spread positivity among the community because people could become depressed and lonely if they don't have a positive attitude, and could then become sick.

Being able to give their signs to people in the community is great, they say.

"This is because it makes other people happy and makes people feel appreciated."

The sign-making project has been supported by Rotorua's Guthrie Bowron and Mitre 10 Mega.