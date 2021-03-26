Steve Williams brings charity speedway event to Rotorua

Steve Williams has been heavily involved with speedway and charity support through his foundation for many years. Photo / Supplied

A major one-off charity speedway spectacular is to be staged at Rotorua's TWS Paradise Valley Speedway.

The Rotorua Stockcar Club, in association with The Steve Williams Foundation, has announced plans for the two-night meeting on December 27 and 28, 2021 which will feature classes close to the minds and hearts of organisers and fans alike.

New Zealand's premier speedway class is right at home at Paradise Valley, and aptly it is the Superstocks that will headline the show, with an invite-only field of 70 Superstocks from across New Zealand competing for a major prize purse that includes an unprecedented $20,000 first prize to the overall winner.

The support programme will feature two classes close to the heart of Williams, who became well-known as golf legend Tiger Woods' caddie from 1999 to 2011.

This includes the popular saloons, a class that Williams has worked tirelessly to promote and Youth Ministocks, highlighting where many of today's stars have come from, and also looking to the bright future of the sport.

Steve and Kirsty Williams, through their foundation, have supported numerous kids in getting their speedway careers off the ground in the Youth Ministocks.

While the on-track action is sure to excite, the ongoing benefits this meeting will bring to many young people and stressed families is the major driving force of the event.

Two charities have been chosen as the beneficiaries of this event, Starship hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

The Williams have been long-time supporters of both these organisations and jointly with the Rotorua Stockcar Club they are looking forward to the support of the speedway community to help raise a substantial amount of money for these worthy charities.

Many more exciting initiatives are planned to generate awareness of the charities and speedway in general, to make this one of the must-see sporting events of the Kiwi summer.

These plans and more event information including branding, major partners, format, dates, and invites will follow in the coming weeks and months.

