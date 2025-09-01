Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Pacific Nations Cup: Manu Samoa and Flying Fijians teams receive a Rotorua welcome – On The Up

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Manu Samoa and Fiji are welcomed on to Te Papaiouru Marae at Ōhinemutu in Rotorua ahead of their Pacific Nations Cup match on Saturday. Video / Annabel Reid

The voices of three proud cultures echoed through a Rotorua wharenui on Monday morning.

Māori, Samoan and Fijian communities gathered at Te Papaiōuru Marae in Ōhinemutu for a stirring pōhiri to welcome two Pacific rugby giants ahead of this weekend’s international clash.

Manu Samoa will take on the Flying Fijians

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save