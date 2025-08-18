Mountain Jade head carver Tamaora Walker. Photo / Supplied

There are three weeks to go until the Manu Samoa vs Flying Fijians clash at Rotorua International Stadium and the city’s business community is making sure this match is more than just rugby.

From handcrafted taonga to fan zone giveaways and world-famous hospitality, local partners are stepping up to create a day that celebrates Pacific culture, community pride and the connections that run across Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.

RotoruaNZ commercial head Sam Hulton said in a press release it was great to see local businesses get behind an event rooted in Pacific culture, from the taonga on display to the way the community was welcomed.

“Their support ensures the day reflects the people it’s for, both on the field and in how we come together to celebrate it.”

Leading the cultural offering is Mountain Jade, unveiling Ngā Tamariki o Tangaroa – The Children of Tangaroa, a collection of 21 pounamu artworks crafted by seven artists.