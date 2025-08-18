Mountain Jade head carver Tamaora Walker. Photo / Supplied
There are three weeks to go until the Manu Samoa vs Flying Fijians clash at Rotorua International Stadium and the city’s business community is making sure this match is more than just rugby.
From handcrafted taonga to fan zone giveaways and world-famous hospitality, local partners are stepping up to createa day that celebrates Pacific culture, community pride and the connections that run across Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.
RotoruaNZ commercial head Sam Hulton said in a press release it was great to see local businesses get behind an event rooted in Pacific culture, from the taonga on display to the way the community was welcomed.
“Their support ensures the day reflects the people it’s for, both on the field and in how we come together to celebrate it.”
Leading the cultural offering is Mountain Jade, unveiling Ngā Tamariki o Tangaroa – The Children of Tangaroa, a collection of 21 pounamu artworks crafted by seven artists.
Each piece tells a story of the Pacific Ocean as lifeblood and guardian, and one will be gifted to the Samoan captain during the team’s visit. The rest will be displayed and available in Mountain Jade stores.
Mountain Jade chief executive Aaron Randell said Ngā Tamariki o Tangaroa was “our aroha to the Pacific whānau, a recognition that the ocean binds us”.
“By gifting a taonga to Samoa, we’re sharing the mana of Aotearoa and the stories carried by the tides that connect us all.”
On match day, Ebbett Rotorua will roll into the fan zone with a brand-new BYD Shark Ute packed full of rugby balls.
Fans can guess how many are inside to win a hamper, and after full-time, every ball will be donated to local schools and clubs across Rotorua.
Ebbett Rotorua principal dealer Willem Pieterse said the company was proud to support events that brought the community together.
Polynesian Spa would be hosting players for a restorative soak in its geothermal pools, and supporters could take part in a competition to win VIP seats at a hosted table for the game, accommodation in a deluxe Millennium Hotel room with breakfast, and a full Sunday wellness stay at Polynesian Spa – including spa therapies, deluxe Lake Spa soaking, platters with bubbles, and a take-home Rachel Signature spa range, valued at $1700.
Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard said it was a pleasure to be part of the energy that this match would bring.
Samoa v Fiji kicks off at 3pm, September 6, at Rotorua International Stadium.