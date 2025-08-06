“All music I create is with a Pacific lens. I’ve been repping our cultures around the world for decades now. Let’s go Manu and best of luck to the Fijian team as well!”
The Rotorua stage is a fitting platform for Kapisi, whose work has long celebrated Pacific culture and championed community causes across Aotearoa.
A pioneer of New Zealand hip-hop, he was the first in the genre to win an Apra Silver Scroll and has performed at major festivals worldwide.
Over the years, he’s shared stages with international stars including Janet Jackson, Public Enemy and more.
He continues to serve communities through youth and sport-focused kaupapa, such as the Hoops and Life Awhi Charitable Trust and his ambassador work with the BNZ Breakers and Tūroa ski fields.
RotoruaNZ head of commercial Sam Hulton said the city was proud to welcome the artist to the stadium stage.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome King Kapisi to Rotorua for what promises to be an unforgettable halftime show.
“His connection to both Aotearoa and Samoa speaks directly to the heart of this event – one that celebrates sport, culture and identity. Hosting a legend like him here reflects Rotorua’s growing place on the national stage when it comes to major events, and we’re only just getting started.”
The Manu Samoa v Flying Fijians test match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, September 6, at Rotorua International Stadium.
With both teams preparing for major international competitions, fans can expect a passionate and physical clash fuelled by fierce rivalry and deep respect.
Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.