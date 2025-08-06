King Kapisi will be the official halftime performer at the Manu Samoa v Flying Fijians test match at Rotorua International Stadium in September. Photo / Supplied

Award-winning hip-hop legend King Kapisi has been announced as the official halftime performer for the Manu Samoa v Flying Fijians rugby test match at Rotorua International Stadium.

He will bring his Pasifika voice and high-energy stage presence to centre field on Saturday, September 6.

Kapisi was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to music and to the community, an honour that recognises outstanding service and achievement in Aotearoa.

The performance will anchor the game’s wider celebration of Pacific identity, unity and pride.

“I am extremely stoked to be representing my island of Samoa and the beautiful people of Fiji this up-and-coming game in Rotorua,” said King Kapisi in a statement.