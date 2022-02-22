Anti mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Photo / NZME



OPINION

Get better work stories.

This was the catchphrase police coined about 15 or so years ago as part of a recruitment campaign.

The campaign targeted 18 to 35-year-olds contemplating a career in the police force.

Presumably, the NZ Police could offer more excitement and job satisfaction and day-to-day variety than say, someone sitting in an office all day, or working the drive-through line at a fast-food joint.

While I'm sure there are myriad reasons people decide to join the police, I'm sure none of those reasons were to have human poo or mystery substances - possibly acid - thrown at them.

That's what happened over the past two days, and as about 250 police staff moved in on the protest.

Sure, frontline police are aware and accept that part of their job is to deal with and interact with the most vulnerable, bad characters and those in our society who believe that police should let them go about their criminal activities.

But police in Wellington dealing with some protesters so entrenched both in their ideology and literally in the forecourt of Parliament should not have to deal with the actions of these people who are putting officers in real danger - for what is supposed to be a "peaceful protest".

Wellington has been held hostage for more than two weeks. Cars and other protest vehicles have been illegally blocking streets, people going about their daily business have been harassed for wearing masks and uni students have been unable to access their campus. There have even been reports of sexual assault.

A car was driven into a crowd of police and protesters this morning and at least three police officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown substance that is believed to be acid.

Yesterday protesters threw human waste at police.

The actions of some protesters are despicable and abhorrent.

This has gone so far beyond a peaceful protest. It's degenerated into a dangerous, filthy, chaotic mess, with no clear leadership. The messaging is divided and there seems to be some frustration within the camp towards those causing trouble.

This has been nothing but a misguided and selfish attempt to coerce the Government into reversing measures that have so far kept our society safe, under the guise that our freedom has been impinged upon.

Quite rightly, the Government has not budged.

I uphold the right of anyone in this country to protest peacefully and hold the Government to account but the time has now come to shut this mess down.

There has been talk today of bringing in the military. That's exactly what needs to happen.

This so-called protest must be shut down.