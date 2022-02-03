The time for back to school has arrived. Photo / Getty Images

As we all continue to adapt to the new normal under the red setting, I continue to be amazed by the way businesses in particular are adapting.

It is by no means a perfect situation, and nor should it be a permanent solution, but the ingenuity of many of our local entrepreneurs is heart-warming.

I just hope that as a community we get out and support them all, as I am a little perturbed by the reports of quieter-than-expected patronage, with people reportedly scared to get out and about.

One of the 'pivots' over the past two years has been the move of awards ceremonies to an online platform.

I've hosted a few of these now, and while they are fun and novel, it is not the same by any stretch as being in a room full of excited people.

Just like in lockdown, having Zoom catch-ups and FaceTime with family and friends is not the same as in person.

This weekend's big undertaking is the three-time delayed and now online virtual presentation of the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

I'm looking forward to hosting it (but would prefer the real thing!) and want to say well done to the organisers at the Rotorua Business Chamber, and to all the finalists.

Your perseverance is award worthy already!

***

Isn't it crazy that we are already into February!

Five weeks ago we were happily farewelling 2021 and hoping for a better 2022.

That is not exactly going to plan so far, but what are your New Year's resolutions?

Chances are you've already failed (join the club) but an expert is providing a convenient excuse.

Apparently, we're trying to do too much these days, and in order to achieve more, we should actually do less.

Caroline Leaf, a communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist, says changes in thinking and behaviour take about two months.

So when you divide up a year, that is five to six goals you can reach every year.



She recommends you find one or two specific goals to work on in nine-week increments – then break those down to one small goal to accomplish each week.

As a result, she says, the small changes you make each month won't be as intimidating, and you won't feel as worn out by achieving them.

It makes sense to me, so we should start now and not wait for a New Year's resolution moment.

***

If your social media feed is anything like mine, you've seen a massive content change this week.

Gone are all the amazing holiday snaps, and now we've been bombarded with pictures of children in new school uniforms and backpacks.

I have had a giggle at a few of those said children who were obviously not impressed that they were heading back to the classroom!

It's the same kind of look on the faces of many parents too, though, as they see the bills come in for all the various expenses that pile up at the start of the school year.

So at The Hits Rotorua we've partnered with Slingshot this back-to-school period and present to you The Hits 2022 Roll Call.

All you have to do is register your details at our website, then listen out for your name as we call the roll at 8am, 10am, 3pm and 5pm.

If you hear your name, be the first caller through to 0800 THE HITS and you're in the draw to win $5000 cash to get you set up for the school year ahead.

Plus we'll throw in four Chromebooks for the family, and a year's worth of Slingshot broadband.

Bring on the school bell, and bring on a bag full of prizes.

***

