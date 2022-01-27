Opinion: Paul Hickey - Life in red, school initiative and love stories

Valentine's Day is on the way with love in the air. Photo / Getty Images

Well here we go again!

Lockdown NZ season 3 is here with a whole lot of new shocking plot twists for the new year, and we are all unwilling participants in a reality show we really didn't want to be part of.

It can be hard to stay positive, but at least it is not a full lockdown as we've had in the past.

Most businesses can still operate, but the major casualty is the events sector.

Personally, I am so glad we got through our big World 240s speedway event last weekend, but there are many others I was set to be part of in the coming weeks which have now scaled back, been postponed or cancelled altogether.

There has been a lot of talk about how people stayed away from Rotorua late last year because we were in red.

The difference this time is we are all in the same boat, so I'm hoping we do get the visitors over the next two long weekends.

We need to all stay as normal as possible; I'm still going to travel.

I was going away over Waitangi weekend for an event, and I've decided to still go anyway despite the event being cancelled.

Stay normal and support those businesses you would have supported if we weren't in this crazy episode of the reality show called life.

Real school work

As we prepare for our kids to head back to school for the new year, here's a little something to keep in the back of your mind when they start complaining about their homework.

At a high school in Minnesota, USA, students are being put to work.

Actual "real" work because of a shortage of caretakers (or janitors as they call them).

The Anoka-Hennepin School District is 18 short of its usual 220 employees, meaning some buildings are not being cleaned as efficiently as possible.

After brainstorming a fix, the district came up with the student janitor programme at Blaine High School.

Students are paid $15.30 per hour, the same as substitute janitors, to carry out duties such as cleaning classrooms, sweeping, vacuuming and taking out the rubbish.

The students do their duties after regular school hours.

So far, the initiative has been "extremely successful", and it may soon be rolled out to other schools in the area.

To me it actually seems a great idea for those students who show the initiative, although I suppose the big downside would be those kids now expecting to be paid full rate for tidying their own bedroom!

Valentine's Day

With everything else going on in the world right now, let's think about the positive days ahead, like all the romance and love that can be shared on Valentine's Day!

Yes, love is in the air and thanks to Peppers on the Point I want to hear all about it.

I'm on the hunt for the greatest love story NEVER told.

It could be how you and your partner met as children and ended up reuniting years later or that you got a second chance at love with each other.

Whatever it is, we want to know and share the love with everyone!

To win, listen to my show on The Hits Rotorua from 9am – 3pm every day next week and listen for the cue to call to then phone me with your greatest love story.

Each day I will pick one story to tell on-air and at the end of two weeks, one lucky story will win the ultimate romantic dining experience at Peppers on the Point Rotorua.

Check out their romantic lake view dining, locally sourced fresh cuisine with something to suit everyone, and bookings are open now for Valentine's night.

