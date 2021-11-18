Opinion - Paul Hickey: Fill the Bus, tomato sauce with twist, summer prize

Harmony and Jay Ward with Paul Hickey during last year's Fill The Bus. Photo / NZME

Harmony and Jay Ward with Paul Hickey during last year's Fill The Bus. Photo / NZME

There has been some nervousness and anxiety around Rotorua this week for obvious reasons, but among all that it has been heartening to read and hear the positivity around the launch of this year's Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

Alongside that, I've been working hard to make our annual The Hits Fill The Bus campaign happen safely.

It was close to being called off, but knowing how important this is for the needs of our community and the Salvation Army Foodbank, we have pulled out all the stops to make it happen.

Last year we were blown away to collect 9376 items of food during the day, valued at $18,752 which was a record for the annual fundraiser.

We're not holding our breath to break records this year given the circumstances, but know that as a community we will come together again to help out this cause that in turn helps so many others.

All the team are looking forward to being out all over Rotorua on Tuesday, December 7, spending 10 hours on a Cityride bus thanks to Ritchies and BOP Regional Council.

As well as organised visits to schools and businesses, we'll be stopping off at public places like shopping centres, supermarkets and parks, so you can come and drop off a can or two (or more if you like) to contribute to the great cause that is the Salvation Army Foodbank.

Keep an eye on our webpage for the full itinerary of where we will be and when, and we'd love to see you help us out.

Martian ketchup

Jono & Ben from The Hits Breakfast got their hands on our boss' credit card, and shouted a whole lot of Rotorua locals fish and chips from Bellevue Takeaways as part of their Fry-day giveaway this week.

Did you manage to score any freebies?

Of course it was made all the better with a decent helping of Heinz Tomato Ketchup as well.

And because there can never be enough stories about ketchup, I have read that the Heinz Company has announced it has manufactured ketchup from tomatoes grown in a Mars simulator.

The experiment was conducted at the Florida Institute of Technology, in a greenhouse dubbed the "RedHouse" using soil similar to the dusty, nutrient-sparse dirt that covers the Red Planet.

One goal of the project was to see what the possibilities are for long-term food production beyond Earth.

The scientists say their methods could also be applied to help grow crops here on Earth, as the effects of climate change worsen.

Heinz claims their new "Marz Edition" ketchup is indistinguishable from the type produced using conventional, Earth-bound tomatoes.

I can't wait to try it on my fish and chips!

Get a free holiday

As the temperatures get warmer, are you starting to think about where you would like to spend a fun and exciting summer break?

I know I am and I can't wait. Imagine if you didn't have to pay for any of that holiday?

At The Hits, we're ending the year on a high with Live Free – Summer Holiday Edition with ŠKODA.

The prize package includes $5000 cash to spend on accommodation, petrol and groceries, plus the use of ŠKODA's new KODIAQ 7-seater SUV.

You will be among the first to experience the new 7-seat KODIAQ, as you go out on your own adventure.

Get ready, when you hear the cue to call each day be the first caller through to 0800-843 448 and you're in the draw. We will draw a winner on Friday, December 10.

